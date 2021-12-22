Hazel Park detective pleads guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars for personal use

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A former Hazel Park police detective pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars in public asset forfeiture funds for his own personal use.

Sean Boucher, 45, of Warren, was accused of embezzling around $68,000 in public asset forfeiture between 2013 and 2017. He used the money for his own personal use, according to authorities.

He was originally charged in February with conducting a criminal enterprise -- a 20-year felony, embezzlement of between $50,000 and $100,000 -- a 15-year felony, and five counts of embezzlement by a public official of more than $50 -- a 10-year felony, prosecutors said.

Police said Boucher was placed on administrative leave Sept. 11, 2017, and suspended the following day. He resigned Sept. 15, 2017. Boucher was an 18-year veteran of the department when he resigned.

On Tuesday (Dec. 21) before an Oakland County Circuit Court judge, Boucher pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a public official of $50 or more.

“Securing this plea is a testament to the collaboration between our local and federal partners involved in this case,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We remain committed to ensuring those who took an oath to serve the public are held accountable when that position is exploited for personal gain.”

As part of the plea agreement, Boucher paid $68,220 in restitution and relinquished his MICOLES certification, officials said.

“The residents of Hazel Park and members of this department put their trust in the defendant to uphold the law, and that trust was broken,” Hazel Park police Chief Brian Buchholz said. “His actions should in no way be a reflection of the members of this department who serve this city with honor and integrity every day.”

The court will determine the other terms of Boucher’s sentence in the coming weeks.

“Sean Boucher was trusted with forfeiture funds meant to benefit the city of Hazel Park and its citizens,” said Timothy Waters, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Instead, he violated his oath and stole the money for his personal use. Today’s guilty plea is an admission he violated his duty and the trust of the Hazel Park Police Department.”

Sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 22.