Hazel Park detective charged with embezzling forfeiture funds, conducting criminal enterprise

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Multiple felony charges have been filed against a Hazel Park police detective on suspicion of conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzling more than $65,000 in public asset forfeiture funds.

Sean Boucher, 45, of Warren, is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning on the following charges:

Conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony punishable by 20 years’ imprisonment and/or $100,000

Embezzlement of between $50,000 and $100,0000, a felony punishable by 15 years’ imprisonment and/or $25,000, or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater

Five counts of embezzlement by a public official of more than $50, a 10-year felony or $5,000.

“As a member of law enforcement, you pledge your professional life to the service of others, which is grounded in trust with the community in which an officer serves,” said attorney general Dana Nessel. “My office is committed to rebuilding and upholding the public’s trust in government and law enforcement, and I will go to great lengths to root out corruption and misuse of authority in pursuit of justice.”

Michigan law provides for the seizure of funds and property that were used during or derived from criminal activity. The public asset forfeiture funds are used to support law enforcement operations through training, equipment and other resources.

Authorities allege Boucher embezzled about $68,000 for his own personal use over the course of several incidents between 2013 and 2017.

Police said Boucher was placed on administrative leave Sept. 11, 2017 by the Hazel Park Police Department and suspended the following day. He resigned Sept. 15, 2017.

