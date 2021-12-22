Man shot, killed after police say he opened fire on Burton police officer, Genesee County deputy

A Burton police officer and a Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy are recovering in a hospital after being shot Tuesday.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 21) while officers were investigating a shooting in the area of Saginaw and Bristol roads in Burton, according to police.

“It’s crazy to know that something like that happened so close to here. There’s a man dead. To know that happened a block from here in daylight -- that’s pretty crazy,” said Jerry Babcock, who lives nearby.

Police said officers found a shooting suspect and chased the suspect to a dead end street. That’s when police say the suspect opened fire, striking both officers before he was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

“Basically, heard the gunshots followed up by some other gunshots and when we came out cops were coming out from everywhere,” said a nearby neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.

Babcock said there were around 30 police cars on the next both over. The investigation is ongoing.

“We’re sending out prayers and positive vibes for the families and the officers and hoping that everything pulls through for them at least,” said Yashonda Schoonover.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the officers who were two heroes today -- protecting our residents of a senseless act” said Burton Mayor Duane Haskins.

