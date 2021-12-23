32º

3-year-old girl killed in St. Clair County house fire

Fort Gratiot Township home catches fire overnight

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a Dec. 22, 2021, fatal house fire in Fort Gratiot Township. (WDIV)

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 3-year-old girl was killed overnight when a house caught fire in St. Clair County, officials said.

Deputies and firefighters were called just before midnight Wednesday (Dec. 22) to a home on Abel Drive in Fort Gratiot Township.

When they arrived, St. Clair County deputies said they found the north side of the home fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

Fort Gratiot Township firefighters arrived soon after, entered the home and found the 3-year-old girl’s body, according to authorities.

Three adults and two children, ages 8 and 10, escaped the fire, police said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

You can see aerial footage of the scene below.

Here is aerial video of the scene where a 3-year-old girl died in a Fort Gratiot Township house fire.

