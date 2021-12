SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 17-year-old Southfield resident is still missing more than a month after he ran away from his mother’s home, police said.

Zyquis Jaquan Lewis was last seen Nov. 25, the day he ran away from the Southfield home, according to authorities.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds, officials said. Lewis was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat and blue/green shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5540.