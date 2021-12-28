Man who shot longtime friend on Christmas Day in Chesterfield tracked by his GPS tether, police say

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who shot his longtime friend on Christmas Day in Chesterfield Township was tracked down because he is currently on parole and wears a GPS tether, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened Saturday evening (Dec. 25) at a home in the area of Cotton and Donner roads.

Two longtime friends -- Alphonse Grzelakowski, 39, and a 43-year-old man who lives at the Chesterfield Township home -- got into an argument in the backyard, according to authorities.

Grzelakowski shot his friend three times during the argument, Chesterfield Township police said. The victim suffered what officials are calling “superficial wounds” on his arm and leg. He went to a nearby hospital for medical attention, they said.

Authorities said Grzelakowski fled the home, but he was tracked by a GPS tether he wears for his current parole restrictions.

Ad

He was arrested without incident at his brother’s home in Roseville, according to police.

Grzelakowski is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and a felony firearm violation.

He was arraigned at 42-2 District Court and is being held at the Macomb County Jail on $250,000 cash bond, officials said. If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.