Police: Driver killed after crashing car into statue on Belle Isle

Detroit police say a car caught fire after a speeding driver crashed into a statue on Belle Isle.

DETROIT – A man died Wednesday after crashing a vehicle into a statue on Belle Isle, according to authorities.

Police say that DNR conservation officers saw the man driving on the island at a high rate of speed and without headlights. The driver, a 56-year-old man from Eastpointe, reportedly crashed into the Alpheus Starkey Williams statue in the intersection of Central and Inselruhe avenues.

The car caught fire following the crash, but the DNR officers were able to get the driver, who was unresponsive, out of the vehicle before it caught on fire, police said.

Officers conducted CPR on the man until emergency services arrived, police said. The Eastpointe man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ad

No other details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

More: Local news