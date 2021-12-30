Police seek missing Taylor woman last seen in Brownstown

Police were looking for a missing Taylor woman with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen driving in Brownstown Township.
Update: The woman was found safe as of Thursday afternoon. Her identity has been removed from this article.
More: Local news
Police were looking for a missing Taylor woman with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen driving in Brownstown Township.
Update: The woman was found safe as of Thursday afternoon. Her identity has been removed from this article.
More: Local news
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.