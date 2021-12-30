36º

Local News

Police seek missing Taylor woman last seen in Brownstown

Missing woman found safe Thursday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Riverview, Brownstown Township, Downriver, Missing, Sibley Road, Allen Road, Missing Persons, Local, News, Local News

Police were looking for a missing Taylor woman with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen driving in Brownstown Township.

Update: The woman was found safe as of Thursday afternoon. Her identity has been removed from this article.

More: Local news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email