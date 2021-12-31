Detroit church to ring in new year with prayer

People worldwide gear up for holiday cheer on Dec. 31, as they're celebrating the overcoming of the past year while walking into the future with hope. But one ministry from Indian Village is focusing on the good and bringing that energy with them into the new year.

DETROIT – The new year always brings new hope and that’s what a ministry from Detroit is praying for on New Year’s Eve.

The ministry is gathering at Nichols Elementary-Middle School in Indian Village to pray. With COVID cases on the rise and violence in the neighborhoods it can be hard to find hope. The ministry is focusing on the good and bringing that energy with them into the new year.

“2022, thank you, Jesus,” said Pastor Ray Anderson of Soldiers Of Jesus Ministries.

They are headed into the new year with the promise of a better future.

“We want to make history and declare, cleaning up no shooting on New Year’s Eve from now on,” Anderson said.

Anderson says shootings are too familiar in this neighborhood.

“I’m 64 years old,” Anderson said. “Ever since I can remember, we would hear shootings. We heard some last night.”

This year, instead of using guns and bullets to ring in the new year, Pastor Anderson would like to replace that dangerous activity by having everyone get on their knees and pray.

“You know what’s happening in the schools?” Anderson said. “Our children deserve better. To be able to go to school and come home safe.”

Pastor Anderson also wants prayers to help end the pandemic.

“Father, we are tired of COVID,” Anderson said. “COVID has to go. We cannot take another life.”

Anderson says 2022 has a lot of potential, but you’ve just got to pray.

“That’s what we’re going to do in the new year,” Anderson said. “We’re going to make change in the new year in the mighty name of Jesus. We’re going to do that.”