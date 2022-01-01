42º

Reporter Victor Williams’ skateboarding standup featured on NBC’s toast to 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

2021 It's Toast features Local 4's Victor Williams.

DETROIT – Victor Williams featured his skateboarding skills in a live standup in a story about Chandler Skatepark and that video went viral earlier this year.

It was even mentioned on NBC’s “2021: It’s Toast!” as the “best live newshot of the year.”

“It’s not just talking while skateboarding. Victor did that live,” NBC’s Craig Melvin said. “There’s no room for error.”

