Local News

Reporter Victor Williams’ live skateboarding standup goes viral

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

DETROIT – Those of us who know Victor Williams here at WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are well aware of his skateboarding skills.

When a story about a new skatepark in Detroit needs coverage, obviously we’re putting Victor on it. He went to Detroit’s Chandler Skatepark this week to give us an update on the park’s construction progress and to tell us about a man who is there giving free skateboarding lessons.

A live shot with Victor skating? Not surprising (he’s actually done this before!), but boy did he nail this one:

Well done! That went viral as he received thousands of likes, retweets, articles, and even some offers for free food at restaurants!

Here’s his full report on the skatepark:

Some folks on Wednesday took advantage trying out a skatepark that is still under construction in Detroit.

