Reporter Victor Williams’ live skateboarding standup goes viral

DETROIT – Those of us who know Victor Williams here at WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are well aware of his skateboarding skills.

When a story about a new skatepark in Detroit needs coverage, obviously we’re putting Victor on it. He went to Detroit’s Chandler Skatepark this week to give us an update on the park’s construction progress and to tell us about a man who is there giving free skateboarding lessons.

A live shot with Victor skating? Not surprising (he’s actually done this before!), but boy did he nail this one:

Free skateboarding lessons are happening at a new skatepark in Detroit. Of course I had to show the kids something on @Local4News. In all seriousness - as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community. Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit pic.twitter.com/3fvC8VJvDq — VICTOR WILLIAMS (@NewsWithVictor) October 14, 2021

Well done! That went viral as he received thousands of likes, retweets, articles, and even some offers for free food at restaurants!

Here’s his full report on the skatepark: