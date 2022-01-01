Road commissions across Metro Detroit prepare for first significant snowfall of the season

Road commissions in Metro Detroit are mobilizing to deal with what is likely going to be some sloppy road conditions.

DETROIT – Road commissions in Metro Detroit are mobilizing to deal with what is likely going to be some sloppy road conditions.

Mechanics have been in Wayne County’s Wyoming yard all week to ensure the trucks are ready to roll when the snow starts falling.

Road commissions have struggled to find employees, especially ones qualified that have a CDL license. When the Oakland County road commission couldn’t find applicants who had them, they hired for potential and trained them.

Despite the struggles, the road commissions say they are ready.