Parents have concerns as students return to in-person learning after holiday break

On the heels of a break for the holidays, students are finally getting ready to make the return to in person learning.

On the heels of a break for the holidays, students are finally getting ready to make the return to in person learning.

However because of where we are with COVID-19, some parents are saying that we may really need to pump on the breaks.

But U.S. education secretary Miguel Cardinal insists that students should have in-person learning despite another COVID surge caused largely by the omicron variant.

“We’ve been very clear,” Cardinal said. “Our expectation is for schools to be open full-time for students for in-person learning. We remember the impact of school closures on students last year, and our science is better. We have better tools. We have $10 billion American rescue plan for surveillance testing, vaccinations are available now for children ages five and up.”

But parents we’re speaking too believe the total opposite.

“I think that they should put it on pause and go to remote,” said Destiny Warwick, a concerned parent. “A week, two weeks, let this calm down from all of the holiday stuff. And, you know, then we can reassess. Instead of just, ‘we’re just they’re just throwing the kids back into school like it doesn’t exist.’”

Ad

Amanda Robinette, another concerned parent, agreed.

“It feels like we’re sending our kids back into a war zone,” Robinette said.

As the numbers continue to go up, they’re especially concerned to see if a mask mandate will be put into place and their children’s school district in Macomb county.

“It’s just really alarming what is taking place,” Robinette said. “And everyone’s just throwing their hands up and saying, ‘run with it.’”

Warwick and Robinette aren’t the only ones that feel that way. A group is getting ready to have their voices heard during a protest scheduled to take place on Monday.