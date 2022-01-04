Inkster mom charged after police say they found her kneeling over injured kids; knife seen in bathtub

The scene in Inkster where two children were injured on Jan. 1, 2022.

INKSTER, Mich. – An Inkster mother has been charged after officers said they forced their way into her home and found her kneeling over her injured children while a knife was lying in the bathtub.

Inkster police were called around 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 1) to a home in the 29500 block of Grandview Street for a welfare check.

When they arrived, officers said they heard a child crying inside, but there was no response to knocks at the door. Due to the circumstances, they forced their way into the home by kicking in the door, according to authorities.

Officials said they found Sara Vae Boles, 36, of Inkster, in the bathroom of the home kneeling over her injured children -- a 3-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy.

Ad

The children had cuts on their necks, and officers saw a knife in the bathtub, according to police.

Boles is accused of using the knife to cut her children’s necks, authorities said. She struggled with officers, but was ultimately taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Both children were brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Officials airlifted the boy, who was found unresponsive before police performed CPR, to Children’s Hospital in Detroit for further treatment.

Boles is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse and one count of resisting and obstructing.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning at 22nd District Court.

Previous coverage