Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isolating after husband tests positive for COVID

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating after her husband, Dr. Marc Mallory, tested positive for COVID.

According to her office, Whitmer has tested negative with a rapid test but is isolating until results return from a PCR test.

The first gentleman was tested after experiencing COVID symptoms. According to the statement, Whitmer and her husband took extra precautions to limit contact with others over the holidays as they celebrated with immediate family members in Michigan.

The entire family has been vaccinated and has received a booster dose. Whitmer has not tested positive and is not experiencing symptoms.

Whitmer will be isolating in a separate area of the house and steps have been taken to complete contact tracing to keep other safe.

You can view the entire statement below:

“Today, the first gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling under the weather. After the positive test, Governor Whitmer took a rapid test, which came back negative, and is awaiting the results of a PCR test out of an abundance of caution. Like so many families around the country, the governor and her husband took extra precautions to limit contact with others to stay safe over the holidays as they celebrated Christmas with their immediate family members in Michigan. Thankfully, the entire family is fully vaccinated and boosted, so the governor has not tested positive and is not experiencing symptoms. Until the PCR test comes back, the governor is isolating in a separate area of the house and has taken steps to complete contact tracing to keep others safe. Governor Whitmer will continue working with top medical experts and health professionals at the state and federal level to increase access to testing, secure additional lifesaving treatments like monoclonal antibodies and new Pfizer pill, and always encourages every Michigander to get vaccinated and wear a secure mask, like an N95. We wish the first gentleman a speedy recovery and hope he feels better soon.”