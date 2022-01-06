Live coverage: Events at U.S. Capitol mark anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

Watch live coverage Thursday of the events marking the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol, including remarks from President Biden, lawmaker testimonials, and a prayer vigil.
Watch live beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday:
Here’s the NBC News coverage schedule:
- 9 a.m.: Biden, Harris deliver remarks at Capitol year after deadly attack
- 12 p.m.: Prayer, pledge, moment of silence on House Floor year after Jan. 6 attack
- 1 p.m.: Historic Perspective in Cannon Caucus Room -- Librarian of Congress will moderate a conversation between historians to establish and preserve the narrative of January 6
- 2:30 p.m.: Members’ Testimonials in Cannon Caucus Room -- Presided over by Rep. Jason Crow, members will share their reflections of the day
- 4:45 p.m.: Liberal groups hold candlelight vigil on National Mall
- 5:30 p.m.: Prayer vigil on Capitol steps for House & Senate members
