Live coverage: Events at U.S. Capitol mark anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

ClickOnDetroit Staff

A year after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, television cameras and video monitors fill Statuary Hall in preparation for news coverage, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. President Joe Biden is prepared to mark the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection Thursday, gathering with lawmakers to remember the violent attack that has fundamentally changed the Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Watch live coverage Thursday of the events marking the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol, including remarks from President Biden, lawmaker testimonials, and a prayer vigil.

Watch live beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday:

Here’s the NBC News coverage schedule:

  • 9 a.m.: Biden, Harris deliver remarks at Capitol year after deadly attack
  • 12 p.m.: Prayer, pledge, moment of silence on House Floor year after Jan. 6 attack
  • 1 p.m.: Historic Perspective in Cannon Caucus Room -- Librarian of Congress will moderate a conversation between historians to establish and preserve the narrative of January 6
  • 2:30 p.m.: Members’ Testimonials in Cannon Caucus Room -- Presided over by Rep. Jason Crow, members will share their reflections of the day
  • 4:45 p.m.: Liberal groups hold candlelight vigil on National Mall
  • 5:30 p.m.: Prayer vigil on Capitol steps for House & Senate members

Read more: Biden and Congress mark a year since violent insurrection

