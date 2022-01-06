Oakland County expands drive-thru COVID testing sites, begins boosters for 12-15

FILE - A man is swabbed for COVID-19 at a walk-up testing site at Farragut Square on Dec. 23, 2021, just blocks from the White House in Washington. The explosive increase in U.S. coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some experts believe the focus should instead be on COVID-19 hospital admissions. And those aren't climbing as fast. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File )

To keep up with demand and surging COVID-19 cases in Michigan, Oakland County is ramping up its testing efforts starting next week.

Drive-through testing will be available at the following locations:

Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck at 26000 Evergreen Rd. in Southfield from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays

Rochester Fire Department at 277 E. 2nd in Rochester from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays

The former Pontiac Fire Station at 348 South Blvd. West in Pontiac from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Same day drive-up appointments, however, will be available for those who are unable to schedule an appointment. Those who opt for same day drive-up appointments may experience extended wait times.

The Southfield and Rochester locations will have signage directing drive-up appointments to the “No Appointment” entrance; Pontiac has only one lane. Drive-ups will not be accepted after 3:00 p.m.

Oakland County Health Division will also begin offering booster doses for 12- to 15-year-old children on Friday, Jan. 7 following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of Pfizer booster doses for adolescents. The county also continues to administer pediatric, first, second, third, and other booster doses. Appointments remain available at OaklandCountyVaccine.com or by contacting the Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533.

According to the Oakland County Health Department, COVID-19 transmission remains high in Oakland County. There were more than 21,000 confirmed and probable cases from Dec. 20 – Jan. 2, 59 percent of which were ages 39 years and younger. The seven-day average of daily cases in Oakland County was 1,800 cases per day as of Jan. 5, which exceeds all previous surges. The seven-day percent positivity rate for COVID-19 tests shot up to a high of 25.5 percent.

