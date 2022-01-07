Bond reduction denied for parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter

Jennifer and James Crumbley appeared for court Friday via video conference as they attempted to get their bonds reduced.

Their request for a bond reduction was denied. Their bonds remain set at $500,000. A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Jennifer Crumbley at a bond hearing Jan. 7, 2022. (WDIV)

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, who faces 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School, each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

James Crumbley at a bond hearing Jan. 7, 2022. (WDIV)

On Dec. 23, the couple’s attorney argued that the couple is not a flight risk and requested their bond be lowered. They are being held at the Oakland County Jail, along with their son, but all are in separate cells.

FILE - This undated combo of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, in Michigan. The parents, charged with their son in thefatal shooting,are returning to court Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, to ask for a lower bail.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Read: ‘They will flee if they get the opportunity’: Prosecutor argues bond should not be lowered for parents of accused Oxford school shooter

The Oakland County prosecutor had already requested the judge not reduce their bonds and said the couple will “flee if they get the opportunity.” The couple had been arrested Dec. 4 at a building on Detroit’s east side after failing to show for arraignments.

The prosecutor also outlined evidence and showed drawings by their son that included the words, “blood everywhere” and a sketch of a handgun and a happy face crying with laughter.

The prosecutor also cited alleged extramarital affairs and the couple being $11,000 behind in house payments as reasons why they ignored signs of their sons depression and fixation on guns six months leading up to the shooting.

Ethan Crumbley bound over to trial

On Friday morning, Ethan Crumbley appeared via video conference to continue his probable cause conference in court. The 15-year-old waived his right to a preliminary hearing and Judge Nancy T. Carniak automatically bound him over to circuit court for trial as charged. A trial date will be set by the circuit court.

Ethan Crumbley appears via video for a probable cause conference court hearing on Jan. 7, 2022. (WDIV)

The teen, a sophomore at the high school, is facing 24 charges as an adult in connection with the mass shooting including:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Crumbley was denied bond during his arraignment when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Bond is expected to be addressed again in the coming weeks, Carniak said Friday.

Ethan Crumbley first appeared for the probable cause conference on Monday, Dec. 13 in front of Judge Carniak at the 52nd District Court -- Division 3. He appeared virtually via video conference, remaining inside the Oakland County Jail.

The probable cause conference was adjourned until Friday, Jan. 7 while the defense and prosecution reviewed evidence.

