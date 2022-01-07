Do you know this couple? Metro Detroit man wants to find who this wedding album belongs to

A Metro Detroit man is hoping to reunite a wedding album with the couple in it.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – We all like to put special things in a special place so we don’t lose them. Yet, so many times we forget where exactly that “special place” is.

That’s the case with a wedding album whose owners left behind a most special heirloom. Mase Mikhail of West Bloomfield is a business owner who found the album and wants to return it to its original owners.

In the days before Christmas, Mase and his son cleaned out a shopping center he recently bought and is looking to lease on Schoenherr Road in Warren.

“We were putting new drop ceiling in and everything else and then when we lifted one of the drop ceiling, I’m like, ‘That’s weird to find that there,” Mase said.

Lynn and George are the couple in the wedding album. They were married on March 14, 1970. The wedding album is in surprisingly good shape considering it is half a century old and was left behind.

While some of the color pictures have faded, others make it clear the young couple was deeply in love. Mase doesn’t know how long the book sat in the ceiling. He doesn’t know which stores were doing business in there before him.

Yet, he still tried to find the photography studio that is named in the book.

“I tried to google that studio that actually took the photos, but it was not existing anymore,” he said. “It looks like a beautiful wedding from like 1970. I said, ‘This is really nice.’ I wanted to get it back to the owners or at least their kids.”

If you know Lynn and George you can call the WDIV Assignment Desk at 313-222-0500 and we will put you in touch with Mase.

