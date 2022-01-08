Wedding album found in ceiling of Warren business has been returned to family

A Metro Detroit man reached out to Local 4 to help him find the owners of a wedding album he found in the ceiling of a Warren business.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A Metro Detroit man reached out to Local 4 to help him find the owners of a wedding album he found in the ceiling of a Warren business.

Just a day after the story aired the mystery has been solved. The wedding album is now back where it belongs.

Mase Mikhail of West Bloomfield is a business owner who found the album and wanted to return it to its original owners.

In the days before Christmas, Mase and his son cleaned out a shopping center he recently bought and is looking to lease on Schoenherr Road in Warren.

“We were putting new drop ceiling in and everything else and then when we lifted one of the drop ceiling, I’m like, ‘That’s weird to find that there,” Mase said.

Lynn and George are the couple in the wedding album. They were married on March 14, 1970. The wedding album is in surprisingly good shape considering it is half a century old and was left behind.

That album belonged to the parents of Sarah Protas.

“When I first got the thing, I wasn’t going to get my hopes up and then I went onto Local 4 website and there’s my mom and dad. I sent it to my sister and said, ‘It’s not a joke. It was them,’” she said.

The bride in the album, Protas’ mother, died nine years ago from Parkinson’s.

“It’s like having a piece of my mom back. It’s something to give to my daughter who never got to meet her. Something to pass on,” Protas said.

The story got so much attention that even the wedding photographer reached out to Mase.

“He was very happy that it was coming back to the owner, it’s a miracle,” Mase said.

