Detroit opens warming centers for those who need a safe place as temperatures plummet

Warming centers open until March 31

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

With COVID on the rise and frigid temperatures declining, these warming shelters have adjusted their protocols for the comfort of everyone.

DETROIT – The City of Detroit has four warming centers, in conjunction with two nonprofit homeless service providers, open until March 31.

Detroit is contracting with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to provide relief to people who are homeless when year-round shelters may be at capacity.

Anyone seeking shelter or warming center placements should call the Coordinated Assessment Model (CAM) to learn more about available options.

CAM access points have moved from in-person to a call line due to COVID. Call 313-305-0311 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for more information.

Outside of those hours, those seeking shelter can go to one of the following warming locations. They are open until March 31.

Warming center and respite locations

