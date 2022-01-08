Get Caught Up: Oxford shooting latest -- suspected shooter bound over, parents denied bond reduction, more

James Crumbley (left), Ethan Crumbley (center) and Jennifer Crumbley (right) are all being lodged at the Oakland County Jail over charges in connection with the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. Mug shots provided by law enforcement.

The suspected Oxford High School shooter and his parents appeared in court for two separate hearings on Friday.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of opening fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 and killing four students and injuring seven others. He appeared virtually in court Friday morning for a continuation of his probable cause hearing.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, virtually appeared in court Friday afternoon for a hearing regarding a motion to reduce their bond amount.

All three Crumbleys are being held separately at the Oakland County Jail.

Here’s what happened Friday:

Ethan Crumbley bound over to trial

During a probable cause conference on Friday, Ethan Crumbley waived his right to a preliminary examination hearing.

Judge Nancy T. Carniak automatically bound him over to circuit court for trial as charged. A trial date will be set by the circuit court.

Ethan Crumbley faces the following 24 charges in connection with the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Crumbley was denied bond during his arraignment when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Bond is expected to be addressed again in the coming weeks, Carniak said Friday.

Ethan Crumbley first appeared for the probable cause conference on Monday, Dec. 13 in front of Judge Carniak at the 52nd District Court -- Division 3. He appeared virtually via video conference, remaining inside the Oakland County Jail.

The probable cause conference was adjourned until Friday, Jan. 7 while the defense and prosecution reviewed evidence.

You can watch the entire hearing from Friday below.

Suspected Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, appeared in court for a hearing on Jan. 7, 2022.

Bond reduction denied for parents of suspected Oxford shooter

Jennifer and James Crumbley appeared for court Friday via video conference as they attempted to get their bonds reduced.

Their request for a bond reduction was denied. Their bonds remain set at $500,000. A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

The parents of Ethan Crumbley each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in the fatal Oxford High School shooting.

On Dec. 23, the couple’s attorney argued that James and Jennifer Crumbley are not a flight risk, and requested their bond be lowered. They are being held at the Oakland County Jail, along with their son, but all are in separate cells.

FILE - This undated combo of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, in Michigan. The parents, charged with their son in thefatal shooting,are returning to court Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, to ask for a lower bail.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Read: ‘They will flee if they get the opportunity’: Prosecutor argues bond should not be lowered for parents of accused Oxford school shooter

The Oakland County prosecutor had already requested the judge not reduce their bonds and said the couple will “flee if they get the opportunity.” The couple was arrested Dec. 4 at a building on Detroit’s east side after failing to show for their arraignments, and following an hours-long manhunt.

The prosecutor also outlined evidence and showed drawings by their son that included the words, “blood everywhere” and a sketch of a handgun and a happy face crying with laughter.

The prosecutor also cited alleged extramarital affairs and the couple being $11,000 behind in house payments as reasons why they ignored signs of their sons depression and fixation on guns six months leading up to the shooting.

You can watch their entire Friday hearing in the video player below.

Jennifer and James Crumbley appeared for court Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 via video conference as they attempted to get their bonds reduced. Full coverage: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/01/07/bond-reduction-denied-for-parents-of-suspected-oxford-high-school-shooter/

Prosecutors present new evidence in Oxford High School shooting case

During the Friday hearing with James and Jennifer Crumbley, Oakland County prosecutors revealed new evidence in the case as part of an argument against lowering the parents’ bond.

Prosecutors are accusing the parents of Ethan Crumbley of ignoring warning signs in their son, who reportedly had questionable behavior in the months leading up to the shooting.

In the hearing, prosecutors said that on several occasions, Ethan Crumbley would text his mother when he was home alone that he believed there were ghosts or demons in the house. Prosecutors also say they found videos on the teen’s phone of animal torture, made by Ethan Crumbley. He is also said to have made Molotov cocktails.

See what prosecutors had to say in the video below.

New evidence presented in court in Oxford High School shooting case.

Read more:

