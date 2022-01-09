1 killed, 3 seriously hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Lenawee County

RIGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was killed and several people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lenawee County.

According to police, at about 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 8, the driver of a Jeep Renegade was traveling southbound on Lipp Highway, when they failed to stop at a signed intersection at East Horton Road. The Jeep drove through the intersection and into the path of a Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling westbound on East Horton Road, officials said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 20-year-old woman, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old girl was riding passenger in the Jeep, and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 51-year-old man, and a passenger, a 55-year-old woman, were also transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in the fatal crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

