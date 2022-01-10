Biochem owner accused of mismanaging medical waste: ‘The most egregious violations we have seen’

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Disposed gloves are seen in a waste bin at an Xpress Covid Testing medical site on January 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Houston metropolitan area has seen higher active infection rates than most of the state of Texas. As of January 5, new daily cases throughout Texas have exceeded over 43,000. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Biochem Technical Services LLC (Biochem) and its owner, Raoul Keith Mangrum Jr., are accused of violating the state public health code involving mismanagement of medical waste.

The waste includes body tissue samples, contaminated bandages and laboratory equipment. A complaint was filed in Oakland County Circuit Court on Dec. 10 on behalf of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), Materials Management Division.

EGLE alleges that Mangrum removed medical waste from his clients’ facilities and stockpiled the waste instead of arranging for proper disposal. According to a release, EGLE has documented violations of several other state requirements, including operating without authorization and failure to keep adequate records.

The complaint aims to bar Mangrum and Biochem from collecting, transporting, storage and disposing of medical waste. It also hopes to recover costs to dispose of medical waste.

EGLE said Biochem and Mangrum continued to operate in violation of the law, despite EGLE’s previous enforcement actions. Biochem’s medical waste registration was revoked and it was criminally prosecuted. In 2015, Mangrum pleaded guilty to one felony count of infectious waste littering in Wayne County.

Mangrum was sentenced to 60 days in the Wayne County Jail, to be served on weekends, followed by probation for two years and 120 hours of community service. He was also required to pay $3,000 to the Wayne County Environmental Protection Fund. EGLE revoked Biochem’s authorization to manage medical waste in 2019.

“Mr. Mangrum’s actions are the most egregious violations we have seen under Michigan’s medical waste law,” said Elizabeth M. Browne, director of EGLE’s Materials Management Division. “Businesses involved in managing medical waste have an obligation to do their work in a way that protects Michigan residents. EGLE is committed to holding Mr. Mangrum accountable and protecting public health and the environment.”