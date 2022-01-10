Pontiac man choked boyfriend of 10 years to death during argument over video game, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man is accused of choking his boyfriend of 10 years to death during an argument over a video game, according to police.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were called just before midnight Thursday (Jan. 6) to an apartment in the 10 block of Carter Street in Pontiac, they said.

According to officials, Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, of Pontiac, called 911 and said that he and his boyfriend, Rory Teasley, 28, of Pontiac, had gotten into a fight. He told police that Teasley was “sleeping” on the coach, authorities said.

Deputies said they found Teasley unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Ad

Officials said Watkins and Teasley had been playing a video game called “Overwatch” when an argument broke out. During the argument, Watkins choked Teasley to death, authorities said.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”

Police said Watkins and Teasley had been together for 10 years.

Watkins has a prior misdemeanor conviction for malicious destruction of property, according to authorities.

Watkins was taken into custody and lodged at the Oakland County Jail without bond. He was arraigned Sunday on a second-degree murder charge, police said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 18, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 25.