Pontiac man arrested in death of boyfriend following fight, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man who called police and told them his boyfriend was “sleeping” on the couch after the couple got into a fight has been arrested in connection with his boyfriend’s death, officials said.

Oakland County deputies were called at 11:34 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 6) to an apartment building in the 10 block of Carter Street in Pontiac, they said.

A 911 caller told authorities that he and his boyfriend had gotten into a fight, and that his boyfriend was “sleeping” on the couch, according to police.

Officials said they went to the apartment, took the 31-year-old caller into custody and transported his 28-year-old boyfriend to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The 31-year-old Pontiac man is being held at the Oakland County Jail, according to police.

Oakland County detectives continue to investigate.