Tow truck procession honors beloved Detroit towing company owner

Bobby Hardison spoke out about towing and police corruption. He was a towing mainstay in the city. A line of tow trucks with their lights on held a procession to honor him.

Hardison was a husband, father, grandfather and proud owner of Bobby’s Towing in Detroit. Hardison died on Dec. 28 from health complications.

Denise Boyce Hardison is his wife. Bobby Hardison is his son. Both said building a business was Hardison’s passion.

The family will continue to run Bobby’s Towing.