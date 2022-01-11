Warren woman accused of killing husband with single stab to back, police say

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren woman has been charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of her 28-year-old husband, officials said.

Police were called around 1:45 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 8) to a home in the 20000 block of Audrey Avenue, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they said they found Daetorian Thomas-Alexander, 28, suffering from a single stab wound in the back. He was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he died Tuesday, authorities said.

Investigators said his wife, Shakina Thomas-Alexander, 34, stabbed him after an argument.

Officials served search warrants at the home and on Shakina Thomas-Alexander’s person, they said. Interviews were also conducted.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office originally authorized a charge of assault with intent to murder against Shakina Thomas-Alexander, but that charge will be reviewed following her husband’s death, police said.

She is being held on $500,000 bond. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 25.