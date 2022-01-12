16-year-old student in custody after threat at Lincoln High School in Warren, police say

WARREN, Mich. – A 16-year-old student is in custody after making a threat toward another student at Lincoln High School in Warren, officials said.

Police said the student made implications about a gun during the threat. Two other students said they saw a gun that could have been a 9 mm, based on the description, Warren officials said.

An empty magazine was found, according to Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

The 16-year-old student was taken into custody by the Warren resource officer and responding units, authorities said.

Dwyer said the scene at the school was chaotic for a very short time. Students were released for the day immediately following the incident, according to police.

No weapon has been found, but police are continuing to search for one, they said.