Auburn Hills police officer jumps over median to avoid being hit by car

Officer was outside vehicle at crash scene

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A Jan. 12, 2022, crash scene involving an Auburn Hills police officer. (Auburn Hills Police Department)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – An Auburn Hills police officer jumped over a median at a crash scene to avoid being struck by a car, authorities said.

Police said the officer was outside his vehicle at a crash scene when the SUV came toward him. He had to leap over the concrete median to avoid being hit, they said.

“This is your reminder to use extreme caution when you are driving by a crash scene,” a release said. “Our officers, fire personnel and tow truck operators are working as quickly as they can to get the roads open when they are investigating a crash scene.”

No additional information was revealed.

