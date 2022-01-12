Renowned producer looking to help talented artists in Detroit

A Grammy award winning producer who has worked with some of the best artists across the world is looking for talent in Detroit.

DETROIT – A Grammy award winning producer who has worked with some of the best artists across the world is looking for talent in Detroit.

Che Pope has spent 25 years in the music industry, working with internationally known artists.

“Everyone from Aretha Franklin to The Weeknd to Kanye to Dre, Lauryn Hill,” Pope said.

His love of music led him to Detroit, where he started a company called “Wrkshp.” It’s a creative space to help artists take their career to the next level.

“Really empower artists,” Pope said. “Really help be an avenue, be a road, an alternative road to really help emerging artists.”

Wrkshp has been open for just a couple of days, but Pope has already started creating music with up-and-coming artists in Detroit. He’s looking for more talent to partner with.

“I’m looking for amazing people,” Pope said. “We’re definitely looking. But, you know, the more that we get the word out there what we’re doing and we introduce ourselves to the world, hopefully they’ll come looking for us, as well.”

Ad

While this is only the first week of being open, some of his A-list friends are already showing their support.

“Kanye knows about Wrkshp,” Pope said. “Kanye toyed with the idea of being an investor.

“That really made my day when I told Dre about it. You really have to come correct when you have an idea and you present it to Dre.”

Click here if you’re an artist looking to be part of Wrkshp.