Why it’s important to get tested for COVID if you think you have it

It can be difficult to find a COVID test near you but doctors say getting tested could potentially save lives.

Henry Ford family medicine Dr. Jennifer Burgess said getting tested for COVID as the omicron variant spreads is more important than ever because of how transmissible the variant is.

While the state collects data from testing sites, it’s not pulling data from home testing so those numbers are not reported in the daily or weekly numbers. The reasoning according to the health department is that while the tests are fairly accurate they have other ways of monitoring the situation.

Officials look closely at case rates and positivity rates and trends. They also survey wastewater and hospitalization data to understand what’s going on in the state.

The reasoning behind the push to get tested is to slow the spread of COVID.

If you do test positive for COVID you should isolate immediately. The CDC said isolate for five days or until symptoms go away. Henry Ford experts say 10 days of isolation is preferred.

