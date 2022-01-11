How to avoid at-home COVID test scams as demand skyrockets amid surge in cases

Local 4′s Hank Winchester went looking for at-home COVID tests and discovered that while they are hard to find in Metro Detroit, it’s not impossible to find them. Local 4 located some at ZMC Pharmacy in Royal Oak, in a CVS in Ferndale and found some in a Rite Aid in Warren. Tests are being sold online too, but some websites are selling fake tests.

DETROIT – Local 4′s Hank Winchester went looking for at-home COVID tests and discovered that while they are hard to find in Metro Detroit, it’s not impossible to find them.

Local 4 located some at ZMC Pharmacy in Royal Oak, in a CVS in Ferndale and found some in a Rite Aid in Warren. Tests are being sold online too, but some websites are selling fake tests.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Better Business Bureau issued warnings regarding fake online COVID test sales.

“As the pandemic continues to grip our nation, bad actors are finding new ways to take advantage of our current reality,” Laura Blankenship with the BBB said. “There is a huge demand for at-home COVID-19 tests, so it’s important to understand there will be attempts to capitalize on that demand. The best way to combat criminal attempts to defraud consumers is to educate yourself on the latest scams.”

How to avoid buying a fake COVID test

The BBB suggests reaching out to your healthcare provider to get help finding where you can find a legitimate clinic to get a test.

Ad

They also suggest you do plenty of research before you buy a test. Scammers often put pressure on people to buy or commit without giving them time to do further research.

Never share your personal information with strangers. Only share your information with companies you know and trust.

Click here to learn more from the BBB.

Read: Where to get COVID test in Michigan, what to do with at-home test results