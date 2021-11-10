Jollibee opening first Michigan restaurant in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Jollibee, a popular Filipino fast food restaurant chain, is planning to open its first Michigan location in Sterling Heights.

Jollibee is expected to open its first restaurant in the state near the Mall at Partridge Creek, along Hall Road near Schoenherr Road. Construction is expected to start in the second half of 2022.

The expansion into Michigan is part of Jollibee’s plan to establish 500 stores in North American within the next 5-7 years.

Jollibee was first introduced in 1978 in the Philippines. Today the company has about 1,200 locations worldwide.

Jollibee’s menu consists of casual Filipino fare, as well as American-influenced items, known for its fried chicken, burgers, pies and spaghetti.