Woman hit and killed, police searching for driver

DETROIT – Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 58-year-old woman crossing the street Wednesday night on Woodbine Street and 7 Mile Road.

A nearby gas station supplied a video of the incident. You see the vehicle in what appears to be a silver SUV, possibly a Cadillac drive-off from the parking lot into the street, and ultimately striking the woman.

According to preliminary reports, the vehicle went westbound after hitting the woman when another car coming westbound ran her over.

The woman was rushed to Botsford Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detroit police are looking at other green light cameras to get a better lead on the vehicle. They believe they know who this driver is and hope they’ll have an arrest overnight.