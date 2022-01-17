‘Today is the day to serve’: Detroiters give back to the community to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

People gathered in Detroit for a day of service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Leaders teamed up with Detroit Blight Busters for a cleanup event on the city’s west side. “It’s a wonderful day. A day of service in the Rev. King, he started a path and that’s what we do,” Michigan Rep. Stephanie Young said.

Volunteers spent the morning removing trash and debris.

“This is a day that we honor the great Dr. King and we think it’s important to come together and work together. I call it spreading Detroit love,” John George with Detroit Blight Busters said.

It’s about giving back tangibly. Volunteers rolled up their sleeves and braved the cold weather to make a noticeable difference.

“People need to know they’re not forgotten. That people hear and see them,” Young said.

THis year the team targeted areas around Lahser and West Grand River after seniors said they didn’t feel safe.

“They said no one seems to care about this area and I said, ‘Because I care about you, I care about the area,’” Young said.

Demolition crews knocked down an abandoned building that sat vacant for 40 years.

“I’ve lived here my entire life in this district and I’ve seen this transformation going one way and now we see it bouncing back the other way,” Detroit City Council member James Tate said.

Artists also pitched in, beautifying the area and painting a mural. A $3 million investment by local partners will create an art space in the area.

