Damage at the Great Lakes Steel plant in Ecorse on Jan. 19, 2022.

ECORSE, Mich. – Two employees were injured Wednesday during an incident at the Great Lakes Steel plant in Ecorse, officials said.

Fire crews were called Wednesday morning (Jan. 19) to the main plant boiler, according to U.S. Steel.

Two employees are being evaluated for minor injuries, officials said.

“We are currently assessing the situation and will provide updates as they become available,” U.S. Steel said in a release. “We thank the local fire crews for their assistance.”