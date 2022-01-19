Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after 1-year-old Roseville girl dies from head injury

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 1-year-old Roseville girl.

Layla Connors was transported to a hospital for an unexplained head injury in December. She was pronounced dead on Dec. 19, 2021, according to police.

Police determined that the child died from “non-accidental injuries.”

Previous report: Mother: 1-year-old Roseville girl remains on life support

Dennis Wayne Justus was arrested on Friday (Jan. 14). Police said Justus was watching the child at her home when the child was injured.

Justus is facing involuntary manslaughter charges. He was arraigned at the 39th District Court on Tuesday (Jan. 19).

He is being held on a $300,000 cash bond and if he makes bond he will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device. He is being held at the Macomb County Jail.

