Death of 1-year-old Roseville girl under investigation

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The death of a 1-year-old girl is under investigation in Roseville.

Police said the girl, who her father said is named Layla, was transported last week to a hospital with an unexplained head injury. She died from her injuries on Saturday.

“The Roseville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has been investigating the incident and will continue to do so,” reads a statement from Deputy Chief Mitchell Berlin on Saturday. “Due to the tragic circumstances of this incident, I will be releasing very limited information at this time. Once a determination of the cause of death has been made, and the investigation progresses we will release more information.”

More: News from Roseville