Hamtramck homes damaged after high-speed chase ends in crash

HAMTRAMCK, Mich – A police chase ends with a car crashing into multiple homes in Hamtramck.

The man behind the wheel has been arrested after crashing his vehicle during the high-speed pursuit.

“I saw a light from a car zooming in. I was so scared. I thought I was gonna die,” said Areefin Hamed.

Hamed says he was in his room doing his homework when he caught a glimpse of a driver crashing into his home during the high-speed chase.

“You know when you hear an explosion from bombs and stuff? That’s what it sounded like,” Hamed said. “It was very scary.”

His entire family consisting of his mother, Drdeni Chowdeury, and younger sisters, were inside during the time of the crash. The car badly damaged by the impact was the only transportation for the whole house to make matters worse. Chowdeury was also just released from the hospital.

“I’m a single parent trying to take care of my children,” Chowdeury said. “This is too much for me now. I don’t know I’m so frustrated.”

The house next door was also hit, but it had more damage. Mohammad Hamed had just bought the property two months ago to renovate for his mother.

“This street is one of the safest streets,” Mohammad said. “So, we never thought anything like this would have happened.”

The driver was swiftly taken into custody shortly afterward. Mohammad is just glad that no one was hurt.

“What if he killed somebody? What if something worse happened? What if the house collapsed?” Mohammad said.

Right now, police aren’t commenting on why they were chasing the driver in the first place. In the meantime, the family is being told that they may not be able to stay here because of the damage that may be done to the home’s foundation.

