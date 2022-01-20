Metro Detroiters from Ukraine fearful for relatives still overseas

Metro Detroiters from Ukraine are concerned for their loved ones who are still overseas.

The situation in Ukraine continues to escalate and it’s hitting home for many people in Metro Detroit.

There are more than 20,000 people in the area who proudly claim Ukrainian ancestry. Many of them immigrated to the U.S. for freedom and democracy. Now they’re watching events in Europe with horror and sadness.

There used to be a country called the USSR and then 30 years ago the world map literally changed. Suddenly it was called Russia and Ukraine was one of those territories that became its own country.

Ukrainians will say their real culture, the core of who they were and are flourished.

Watch the video above for the full report.

