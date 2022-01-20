Rochester parking rates to increase amid technology upgrade

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Parking rates will soon increase in Rochester as the city works to update its parking meter technology.

Parking rates will increase from $1 per hour to $1.25 per hour in the city of Rochester beginning Feb. 1. The city council reportedly approved the rate increase during a meeting in November.

The upgrade comes after the city received several complaints about its current parking system and parking meters, officials said. Parking meters in the city will reportedly be upgraded to from 2G to 4G technology to improve functionality, including screen quality, battery life and ease of use.

Officials say the city considered replacing the current system with pay stations instead of individual parking meters, but that individual meters were ultimately less expensive and pose fewer problems.

In an effort to offset the rising parking rates, the city is adding an additional 40 free parking spaces in Lot #1, between Water and East streets, off of University Drive. Motorists can also receive one hour of free parking when parking at one of the city’s two parking structures.

There are reportedly 269 free parking spaces available in the city. Officials said parking permits for the city of Rochester will still cost $20 per month.

Anyone with questions can contact the city hall at 248-733-3700.

