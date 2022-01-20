Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Ernest Robinson dies from COVID

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of another one of their own to COVID. Cpl. Ernest Robinson died Tuesday morning, he was 50 years old.

“He will truly be missed. He just sung the National Anthem for us just about over a month ago,” Sheriff Raphael Washington said. “One of our bright stars in the sheriff’s office.”

Robinson had a 26 years with the sheriff’s office and now is one of five in the department that died from COVID since March 2020.

“We lost three in 2020, including our former sheriff. We had a commander and then a corporal all in 2020. Then in 2021, the end of 2021, we lost an officer that worked in our secondary roles to COVID,” said Washington.

According to data from the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum, in 2021, 458 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement died in the line-of-duty; 301 of those officers died from COVID. In 2020, 182 officers died from COVID.

That information puts COVID as the leading cause of death for U.S. law enforcement for the second year in a row.

“This pandemic has definitely put a hold on law enforcement along with those that are retiring,” said Washington.

In announcement Wednesday, Washington said the sheriff’s office is working to fill 100 positions in 2022.

“We’re now compatible with agencies around our area, Southeast Michigan police agencies. You can come in at 18,19 years old or even older making about $41,000 of a flat rate per year.

The 100 open positions vary from working in the jail to road patrol to narcotics enforcement.

For a look at requirements and an application, click here.

