Arrest made in 2021 S and C Glass arson

18-year-old Christopher Mills has been charged with third-degree arson for allegedly setting S&C glass on fire, back in April of 2021.

DETROIT – A family-owned business is struggling to rebuild nearly one year after someone intentionally set the business on fire.

18-year-old Christopher Mills was charged with third-degree arson for allegedly setting S and C Glass on fire in April of 2021.

“I’ve seen him walking by during the summer almost every day,” said shop owner Curtis Sylvester Sr. “He’d come by and going up to Gratiot or Family Dollar.”

Read: ‘I’m lost for words’ -- Detroit family-owned business set on fire

Sylvester says Mills was a familiar face who he’d see from time to time. Still to this day, he has no idea why the 18-year-old would want to burn the shop down just one day after Easter.

Ad

“I helped a lot of the seniors in this neighborhood during the years,” Sylvester said. “The more I do this, the worst I feel about it.”

The heartache and pain from losing the shop he started back in 1974 has just been too much for Sylvester to bare.

“I just want to let it go,” Sylvester said.

Although the shop has been fighting to make a recovery with renovations, he says it just might be time to throw in the towel.

“I still feel that way, man,” Sylvester said. “I don’t even want to come up here.”

It appears Mills is out on bond and on house arrest, which is something Sylvester is concerned about because apparently, this young man lives nearby.

Those who’d like to help the shop with repairs can click here.