Body believed to be Brendan Santo found in river months after disappearance on Michigan State campus

During this Jan. 21, 2022, search of the Red Cedar River, police found a body they believe to be missing teenager Brendan Santo.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Police said a body they believe to be Brendan Santo has been found in the Red Cedar River nearly three months after he disappeared on the campus of Michigan State University.

Santo, 18, of Rochester Hills, disappeared just before Halloween, during the busy weekend of the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game in East Lansing.

“It’s not every day that a young college student goes missing without a whole lot of leads,” said Chris Rozman, of Michigan State University police.

Ad

Officials focused their search on the Red Cedar River, and they recovered a body believed to be Santo around 12:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 21).

Police searching for Brendan Santo near the Red Cedar River on Jan. 21, 2022. (WDIV)

Foul play is not suspected at this time, authorities said. An autopsy is pending.

Police said their search led them down the river about a mile and a half west of where Santo was last seen. Debris -- mainly trees and brush -- had gathered in the area and needed to be cleared to get a boat in the water, according to officials. That’s where they located the body.

Santo’s disappearance

The Grand Valley State University student went to visit friends Oct. 29 at Yakeley Hall. He left the dorm shortly before midnight, according to authorities.

“He had intended to walk back to the Brodie neighborhood, which was less than a half mile west southwest of Yakeley Hall,” Rozman said. “He never made it to that destination.”

Campus security cameras weren’t working in the area where Santo’s cellphone was last detected, police said.

Ad

By Saturday afternoon, police had a full-blown missing person’s case on their hands. They believed Santo was in the area of Beal Street and Michigan Avenue, which isn’t far from Yakeley Hall.

Officials search the Red Cedar River for missing teenager Brendan Santo. (WDIV)

“Some of his friends did report him missing,” Rozman said. “We’re not going into detail in terms of who those people were specifically, but they were acquaintances of Brendan who reported him missing initially.”

In the days and weeks that followed Santo’s disappearance, family members, police and hundreds of volunteers organized several searches. They combed the surrounding area on campus, with the primary focus being on the Red Cedar River. Divers started searching the river as early as the Monday after Santo vanished.

“There are a lot of challenges in searching the Red Cedar River,” Rozman said. “The river is a lot wider and bigger than a lot of people realize. But the current of the river itself is about 5-6 mph, so it does have a current. The depth of the river is 8-12 feet, at times, and the visibility is 0-2 feet.

Ad

“There are also a lot of obstacles present in the river and other underwater entanglement hazards that present a lot of danger for the divers. So we have utilized not only canines, but sonar and other underwater technology to assist us in identifying areas of interest to put divers in the water.”

Previous coverage

Michigan State University said some security cameras weren't working when Brendan Santo disappeared.

It’s been two months since Brendan Santo went missing on Michigan State University’s campus, and the reward for information that leads to his discovery is growing.