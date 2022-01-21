New audio of Michigan’s Co-Chair of Republican Party reportedly told crowd that former president directed fake elections

Meshawn Maddock, the co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, was one of the 16 GOP electors who submitted false electoral college documents to the National Archive in an attempt to give former President Donald Trump a win after the fact in Michigan.

DETROIT – Meshawn Maddock, the Co-Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, was one of the 16 GOP electors who submitted false electoral college documents to the National Archive in an attempt to give former President Donald Trump a win after the fact in Michigan.

That’s her Instagram photo from Dec. 31, 2020, delivering the documents to the State Capitol with her husband, State Rep. Matt Maddock.

Thursday, Jan. 20, CNN released audio, claiming to be of Maddock at a recent event saying their efforts were at the behest of Trump officials.

Ad

“We fought for investigations into every part of the election we could,” Meshawn said. “He fought for a team of people to come and testify in front of the committee. We fought to seat the electors. Um, the Trump campaign asked us to do that under a lot of scrutiny for that today.”

She references the blowback Matt received, which included threats of censure and removal from the State Legislature.

“My husband has, he’s suffered for that a little bit in Lansing because it’s not very popular, but you know when you represent the whole state of Michigan, and that’s what I see it now,” Meshawn said. “I realize that even though you’re going to vote for somebody to be your next state representative, your next state senator, the truth is, this body of people, they represent all of us.”

This audio also emerges just days after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she feels there’s enough evidence to bring criminal charges against the 16 republicans who signed false electoral documents.