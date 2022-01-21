21º

Local News

Officials seize over 2,027 pounds of marijuana from trailer in Port Huron

15 wooden crates of marijuana found in trailer

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Port Huron, St Clair County, Local, Michigan, Marijuana, Marijuana Bust, CBP, Crime, Port Huron Crime, Canada, Blue Water Bridge, Michael Fox
Marijuana seized Jan. 20, 2022, by officials at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron (CBP)

PORT HURON, Mich. – Officials seized over 2,027 pounds of marijuana Thursday from a trailer coming into Port Huron from Canada.

On Thursday evening (Jan. 20), U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials ordered additional examination of a shipment of food items heading to Columbus, Ohio. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers found 15 wooden crates of marijuana inside the trailer, they said.

“Our officers continue to identify and target suspect shipments attempting to make entry into the United States,” Port Director Michael Fox said. “The men and women of CBP are committed to keeping illicit substances out of our communities.”

The Detroit field office, which covers all ports of entry throughout Michigan, has experienced a surge in contraband since COVID travel restrictions were implemented in March 2020, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email