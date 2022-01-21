Officials seize over 2,027 pounds of marijuana from trailer in Port Huron

Marijuana seized Jan. 20, 2022, by officials at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – Officials seized over 2,027 pounds of marijuana Thursday from a trailer coming into Port Huron from Canada.

On Thursday evening (Jan. 20), U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials ordered additional examination of a shipment of food items heading to Columbus, Ohio. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers found 15 wooden crates of marijuana inside the trailer, they said.

“Our officers continue to identify and target suspect shipments attempting to make entry into the United States,” Port Director Michael Fox said. “The men and women of CBP are committed to keeping illicit substances out of our communities.”

The Detroit field office, which covers all ports of entry throughout Michigan, has experienced a surge in contraband since COVID travel restrictions were implemented in March 2020, according to authorities.