Family of Brendan Santo calls for better safety measures near Red Cedar River

The family of Brendan Santo is asking for changes to Michigan State University’s campus after Santo’s body was found in the Red Cedar River.

Santo’s family started a petition to make MSU install a fence around the areas where the Red Cedar River runs through campus. They are also asking for the school to be more diligent with regards to adequate lighting and operational cameras.

The petition went live on Change.org on Saturday, and just a day later, there are thousands of signatures. As of Sunday evening, the petition is just a few hundred signatures shy of having 10,000.

This is not a petition that can push action, but if it has enough interest, it can possibly influence MSU officials to reconsider safety measures surrounding the river.

Ad

Santo’s body was found about 1.5 miles from when he was last seen alive, on Oct. 29 of last year.

The 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student was visiting friends at Michigan State the weekend he went missing.

If you would like to sign the petition, click or tap here.