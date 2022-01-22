17º

Local News

Body believed to be Brendan Santo recovered by dive team

Case now moves to medical examiner and an autopsy

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Rochester Hills, Oakland County, Local, Michigan State University, Michigan State, MSU, East Lansing, Ingham County, Michigan, Missing Person, Missing, Missing In Michigan, Brendan Santo, Chris Rozman, MSU Police, Grand Valley State University, Grand Valley, Beal Street, Michigan Avenue, Red Cedar River, MSU Police and Public Safety, Oakland County Dive Team
The body of Brendan Santo was found Friday, Jan. 21, in an area full of debris, but what led law enforcement to the location? MSU Police and Public Safety says the search was planned and coordinated to get the Oakland County Dive Team into the river.

EAST LANSING, Mich – The body of Brendan Santo was found Friday, Jan. 21, in an area of the Red Cedar River full of debris, but what led law enforcement to the location?

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety said the search was planned and coordinated to get the Oakland County Dive Team into the river.

“We did have an area of interest down here in the river we were interested In,” said Chris Rozman. “It was a very complex and dangerous point of the river to search, and we required a lot of resources to do that.”

Read: Body believed to be Brendan Santo found in river months after disappearance on Michigan State campus

For more than 80 days, Brendan Santo’s family, friends, Rochester Hills, Grand Valley, and Michigan State communities rallied around the Santo family in hopes of a positive outcome.

“The goal is that we find Brendan and come home,” said one of the searchers.

A reward reached $30,000; a petition circulated urging to dam the river to make it safer for divers.

Mikela Bray was out searching when the discovery was made.

“It seemed odd to me this kid could just vanish,” Bray said.

And now, she would like to see a memorial to Santo at the very spot where his body was found.

“That’s one-way that MSU and our campus can carry on his name,” Bray said.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter