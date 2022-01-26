Chicago authorities seize counterfeit vaccine cards headed for Livonia

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Authorities in Chicago intercepted counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards that were headed to Metro Detroit from Moldova.

U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers in Chicago seized two packages of fake vaccination cards that were on their way to Livonia, Michigan, officials tweeted Wednesday. One package reportedly contained 100 counterfeit cards, and the other contained 30.

The packages arrived from Moldova and were addressed to two separate residences in Livonia, officials said.

Two packages arriving from Moldova, heading to 2 separate residences in Livonia, MI, were seized by Chicago CBP. One parcel contained 100 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards & the other contained 30 counterfeit cards. Criminals are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to make $$$. pic.twitter.com/THMqqNnGpS — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) January 26, 2022

Counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards have been a nationwide issue in response to vaccine mandates and requirements at schools, businesses and the like.

Last September, a Southgate nurse and a Detroit man were charged in connection with two COVID vaccination card fraud schemes -- one involving the theft of real cards from a hospital, and the other dealing in fake imported cards from China.

Ad

The FBI issued a joint statement with the Department of Health and Human Services last March urging people not to buy, create or sell fabricated vaccine cards. The unauthorized use of the seal of an official government agency is a federal crime that carries a possible fine and a up to five years in prison.

Related: Tips to help you avoid getting scammed by someone selling fake masks