Chicago authorities seize counterfeit vaccine cards headed for Livonia

Two packages of fake COVID vaccine cards sent from Moldova to Michigan, officials said

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Authorities in Chicago intercepted counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards that were headed to Metro Detroit from Moldova.

U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers in Chicago seized two packages of fake vaccination cards that were on their way to Livonia, Michigan, officials tweeted Wednesday. One package reportedly contained 100 counterfeit cards, and the other contained 30.

The packages arrived from Moldova and were addressed to two separate residences in Livonia, officials said.

Counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards have been a nationwide issue in response to vaccine mandates and requirements at schools, businesses and the like.

Last September, a Southgate nurse and a Detroit man were charged in connection with two COVID vaccination card fraud schemes -- one involving the theft of real cards from a hospital, and the other dealing in fake imported cards from China.

The FBI issued a joint statement with the Department of Health and Human Services last March urging people not to buy, create or sell fabricated vaccine cards. The unauthorized use of the seal of an official government agency is a federal crime that carries a possible fine and a up to five years in prison.

